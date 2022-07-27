Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Harris, Olson help Braves snap skid, beat Phillies 6-3

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron...
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Michael Harris II and Matt Olson homered, Austin Riley stretched his hitting streak to 18 games and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 to end a two-game skid.

Dansby Swanson added three hits and Spencer Strider was sharp over six innings as Atlanta remained the only team in baseball without a three-game losing streak this season. Strider allowed three hits and a run as Atlanta improved to 36-13 since June 1.

Manager Brian Snitker earned his 500th victory, all with the Braves. Riley had two doubles and an RBI. Since July 5, Riley is hitting .444 with nine doubles, eight homers and 16 RBIs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sondrea Johnson, 31.
Woman arrested in shooting of husband at Augusta sandwich shop
Shooting scene at 2302 Wheeless Road in Augusta on July 26, 2022.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Man sought in woods near Amazon Fulfillment Center
Christina Richardson.
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Harlem crash victim dies
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
Deputies drain pond in search for Simon Powell clues

Latest News

Philadelphia Phillies' Matt Vierling (19) steals second base past Atlanta Braves' Orlando...
Stott leads Phillies to 6-4 comeback victory over Braves
Peach Jam
Peach Jam holds first day of elimination rounds
High School Football
Preseason poll picks Alabama to win SEC football title
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
Fresh off national title, Smart signs contract extension through 2031 season