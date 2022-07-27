Grovetown High undergoes mock emergency drill

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is partnering with several local agencies to set up a mock emergency drill at Grovetown High School.

The drill is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. The district wants to emphasize that this is only a scheduled drill, and there is no need to raise an alarm.

