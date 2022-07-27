Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown High undergoes mock emergency drill

Grovetown High School
Grovetown High School(CCBOE)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District is partnering with several local agencies to set up a mock emergency drill at Grovetown High School.

The drill is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. The district wants to emphasize that this is only a scheduled drill, and there is no need to raise an alarm.

Tune in to News 12 to find out more details about the simulation and exercises.

