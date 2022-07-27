Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be dropping to the mid-70s into early Wednesday. Winds will be light overnight out of the south-southwest.

Excessive Heat (WRDW)

An upper level ridge begins to develop over the Southeast today and Thursday. This will lead to lower storm chances and hotter temperatures. Highs today and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 100-105 each afternoon. Winds will be out of the west-southwest both days between 8-12 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be muggy in the mid-70s. Afternoon highs will be back to the mid and upper 90s. An isolated storm is possible late in the day, but it’s looking bone dry for most of us.

Looking ahead to this weekend, the upper level ridge retreats from the region and a cold front will approach Friday into Saturday that will increase rain chances slightly Saturday and Sunday. The cold front will be just north of the region this weekend and continue the chance for scattered storms each afternoon for areas mainly along and north of I-20. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

