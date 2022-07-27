Submit Photos/Videos
Crews respond to structure fire on Broad Street

By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a reported structure fire in downtown Augusta early Wednesday morning.

Richmond County dispatch says the initial call came in at 4:39 a.m. for a fire on the 1200 block of Broad Street.

There’s no word on injuries from the fire, but we are reaching out to officials to get more information.

Broad Street was blocked off at 12th Street while crews worked, but is now reopened. As early morning traffic picks up, motorists should use caution in the area in case crews are still on the scene.

