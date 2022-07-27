Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

City official discusses the recent uptick in violence at local hotels

By Clare Allen
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen two deadly shootings at Augusta hotels in the last week. The latest, Wednesday morning at the Economy Inn on Deans Bridge Road.

The victim, 16-year-old Kaymaya Green, died just after 6 a.m. The sheriff’s office arrested Demarcus Clark, 19, of Augusta for the murder of Greene.

July 20, Keshia Geter was shot and killed at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road. Jaquarie Allen, 22, is charged with murder in her death.

We spoke with the city, and here’s what they say about issues with violence at local hotels.

MORE | Suspect arrested in Aiken Days Inn double homicide

One commissioner says motels around the area are becoming hotspots for crime. Wednesday’s shooting is the third in three days, the second motel murder within the last seven days.

“When you have a shooting or killing at these motels, it’s no different than it happening in a residential neighborhood,” said District 1 Commissioner Johnson.

Two motel murders within one month is something Commissioner Johnson says should not be normal.

“The big issue here is that these hotels and motels are being used as extended housing and extended stays, and that’s just wrong,” he said.

He says many people who live in motels may not have other housing options.

MORE | Suspect arrested in Augusta motel homicide

“I do have a lot of constituents who are living in motels. I had a lady reach out to me about a week ago about staying in a motel because she and her kids had nowhere else to go,” said Johnson.

Johnson spearheads the homeless task force in Richmond County. He feels the conversations need to start with the owners of motels.

“We hope to be able to have a conversation with some of the motel owners about how to keep their properties safe but also have a large-scale conversation about how to house folks who are living there as a housing option,” said Johnson. “At the end of the day, we don’t want to see those establishments close, but we can’t allow these types of issues to continue to happen in these motels on Washington Road and throughout the city.”

We reached out to commissioner Sean Frantom and Bobby Williams about the motel crimes in their district. Frantom told us he was unavailable, and we are still waiting on a response from Williams.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick McNeal.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours
Sondrea Johnson, 31.
Woman arrested in shooting of husband at Augusta sandwich shop
At least one person was injured in a shooting on Deans Bridge Road Wednesday morning.
16-year-old victim identified in deadly Economy Inn shooting
Andre Greene
Orangeburg father arrested in slaying of 14-year-old son
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Aiken woman charged in Williston murder case

Latest News

From left: Randall May, Robert Windsor, Steven Macinsky III
Three men charged with vandalizing Sandersville mural, other locations
City official speaks on the recent uptick in shootings at local hotels
City official speaks on the recent uptick in shootings at local hotels
Dr. Jay Hegde
I-TEAM UPDATE: Judge says he’ll make decisions in the future about how case moves forward
I-TEAM
I-TEAM UPDATE: Judge says he'll make decisions in the future about how case moves forward