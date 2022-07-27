Bohm helps Phils beat Braves 7-2, take 2 of 3 from Atlanta

(AP) - Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in a five-run fifth inning and added an RBI double in the sixth, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat Atlanta 7-2 to take two of three from the Braves.

Kyle Gibson allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, and the Phillies (51-47) tied St. Louis for the National League’s final wild card berth, pending the Cardinals’ game at Toronto later Wednesday.

Bohm extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games and has consecutive multihit games for the first time since reaching the majors in 2020.

