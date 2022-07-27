Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Bohm helps Phils beat Braves 7-2, take 2 of 3 from Atlanta

Philadelphia Phillies' Darick Hall, left, collides with Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson...
Philadelphia Phillies' Darick Hall, left, collides with Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano after being forced out at second on a fielder's choice hit into by Nick Castellanos during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Castellanos was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in a five-run fifth inning and added an RBI double in the sixth, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat Atlanta 7-2 to take two of three from the Braves.

Kyle Gibson allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, and the Phillies (51-47) tied St. Louis for the National League’s final wild card berth, pending the Cardinals’ game at Toronto later Wednesday.

Bohm extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games and has consecutive multihit games for the first time since reaching the majors in 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frederick McNeal.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours
Sondrea Johnson, 31.
Woman arrested in shooting of husband at Augusta sandwich shop
At least one person was injured in a shooting on Deans Bridge Road Wednesday morning.
16-year-old victim identified in deadly Economy Inn shooting
Andre Greene
Orangeburg father arrested in slaying of 14-year-old son
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Aiken woman charged in Williston murder case

Latest News

Evans Knights
Knights have talented core, look to fill some holes
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron...
Harris, Olson help Braves snap skid, beat Phillies 6-3
Philadelphia Phillies' Matt Vierling (19) steals second base past Atlanta Braves' Orlando...
Stott leads Phillies to 6-4 comeback victory over Braves
Peach Jam
Peach Jam holds first day of elimination rounds