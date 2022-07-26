Young drowning victim’s family appeals to DA for charges
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a 4-year-old drowning victim marched to the office of District Attorney Jared Williams on Tuesday, calling for justice.
Izzy Scott’s family marched to call for the DA to press charges in the death of the boy, who drowned last month on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office decided not to press charges, but the ultimate decision is up to Williams.
We’ve reached out to his office to see where they are in their investigation.
