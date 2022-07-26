Young drowning victim’s family appeals to DA for charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a 4-year-old drowning victim marched to the office of District Attorney Jared Williams on Tuesday, calling for justice.

DEVELOPING STORY News 12′s Clare Allen is with Izzy’s family today and will have updates here in WRDW.com and on News 12 this afternoon and tonight.

Izzy Scott’s family marched to call for the DA to press charges in the death of the boy, who drowned last month on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office decided not to press charges, but the ultimate decision is up to Williams.

We’ve reached out to his office to see where they are in their investigation.

