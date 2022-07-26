WATCH LIVE: Ossoff leads hearing on Georgia federal prison

WASHINGTON - Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., convened a hearing Tuesday investigating corruption, abuse, and misconduct at U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta.

The outgoing director of the Bureau of Prisons has been subpoenaed to testify before the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

That’s the same Ossoff-led committee that investigated problems with family housing at Fort Gordon .

In the course of conducting a 10-month bipartisan probe of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, the subcommittee has secured and reviewed thousands of pages of internal documents and interviewed nearly two dozen whistleblowers and other witnesses, according to Ossoff.

“The totality of this evidence uncovered thus far paints a harrowing picture of a federal prison in crisis for many years,” Ossoff said in remarks prepared for the hearing.

He said bureau records reveal that, for years, some staff at the Atlanta prison “acted with impunity and even lacked regard for human life.”

He said the facility was “extremely dangerous and insecure.”

“Vast quantities of contraband, including weapons and narcotics, flowed through the prison, enabled by corrupt staff,” he said.

He said the committee found that conditions for inmates were abusive and inhumane in contradiction of the Eighth Amendment right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment and the Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

“These were stunning failures of federal prison administration,” he said.

He said the investigation found inmates were denied proper nutrition, access to clean drinking water and hygiene products; lacked access to medical care; endured months of lockdowns with limited or no access to the outdoors or basic services; and had rats and roaches in their food and cells.

He said one federal judge described the prison as “an embarrassment to the judicial system” and noted that incarceration there “is like adding another layer of punishment due to the appalling conditions.”

He said records unearthed by the subcommittee “reveal that gross dysfunction and misconduct at this facility have persisted for at least nine years. "

Among the problems:

A July 2014 audit scored the prison’s Correctional Services Department as “deficient,” finding, among other things, the assignment of unqualified staff to armed posts, mishandled video footage of use of force incidents, failure to conduct rounds in the special housing unit; failure to use spectrometers to detect contraband; deficient inmate disciplinary processes; and failures to implement suicide prevention policies.

A December 2015 audit scored the Correctional Services Department as “deficient,” finding, among other things, the assignment of unqualified staff to armed posts, failures to conduct rounds in the special housing unit, failures to search for contraband, and failures to train staff in suicide prevention.

A May 2017 audit scored the prison’s Correctional Services Department as “at risk,” finding, among other things, that the prison was improperly storing and failing to log large quantities of seized narcotics.

An October 2017 suicide investigation found that “staff responded with no apparent sense of urgency” to the inmate hanging in his cell and that inmate orderlies in the special housing unit were “freely passing contraband items to inmates under their cell doors.”

An August 2019 inspection reported missing weapons; significant failures to follow use of force, medical, and rape prevention policies and improper or non-use of metal detectors and spectrometers to detect contraband.

An October 2019 suicide investigation found that staff failed to perform special housing unit rounds on the day of the suicide during the period immediately before, during, and after the suicide, “a delay in the initiation of lifesaving measures” and mishandling of evidence.

An August 2020 suicide investigation noted that past investigations “have made many of the same recommendations noted in this report: the need for attention to detail, adherence to BOP policy, and regard for human life among Correctional Services staff. ... Once again, this reconstruction revealed complacency, indifference, inattentiveness, and lack of compliance with BOP policies and procedures. These lapses contribute to a dangerous and chaotic environment of hopelessness and helplessness, leaving inmates to their own means to improve their quality of life. Staff and inmate safety is not prioritized.”

An August 2020 security assessment found the prison did not have strong internal controls to ensure institutional security. Staff were observed not in proper uniform and in some cases unaware or unconcerned of their immediate surroundings.

An October 2020 suicide investigation found the prison has a serious problem with the availability of synthetic cannabis. Past reconstruction team members have noted they can smell synthetic cannabis in the air. Synthetic cannabis use has been linked to several suicides within federal prisons.

A November 2020 suicide investigation found that between 2012 and 2020, 12 inmates have died by suicide at the prison, and four of those deaths occurred between October 2019 and November 2020.

