Suspended Augusta Commissioner Sias in court today for jury selection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspended Augusta Commission member Sammie Sias came to federal court Tuesday morning for the start of jury selection in his trial.

He was on the courthouse steps between 8:25 and 8:30 a.m. ahead of jury selection that was set to start at 9.

Under a federal indictment, he’s charged with destroying public documents and lying to a federal agent. He’s pleaded not guilty.

On wrde.com and News 12, we'll have more throughout the day on jury selection for the federal trial of suspended Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias.

A jury trial had been set earlier this year but was delayed.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI executed a search warrant at Sias’ home. The search came just days after the commission voted in favor to ask for the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against Sias.

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center – a center he’s been long criticized for managing while he’s a commissioner

The commissioner has maintained his innocence against those allegations, previously stating they existed to attack his character and “destroy critical resources” used by the community.

