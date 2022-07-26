Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Suspended Augusta Commissioner Sias in court today for jury selection

By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspended Augusta Commission member Sammie Sias came to federal court Tuesday morning for the start of jury selection in his trial.

He was on the courthouse steps between 8:25 and 8:30 a.m. ahead of jury selection that was set to start at 9.

Under a federal indictment, he’s charged with destroying public documents and lying to a federal agent. He’s pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial had been set earlier this year but was delayed.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and FBI executed a search warrant at Sias’ home. The search came just days after the commission voted in favor to ask for the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against Sias.

MORE | What’s next for the Jamestown Community Center in Augusta?

Sias was accused by a former employee of sexual misconduct, pocketing $10,000 of SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center – a center he’s been long criticized for managing while he’s a commissioner

The commissioner has maintained his innocence against those allegations, previously stating they existed to attack his character and “destroy critical resources” used by the community.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sondrea Johnson, 31.
Woman arrested in shooting of husband at Augusta sandwich shop
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Man sought in woods near Amazon Fulfillment Center
Christina Richardson.
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Harlem crash victim dies
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
Deputies drain pond in search for Simon Powell clues
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Apartment shooting victim goes to fire station for help

Latest News

Sen. Jon Ossoff
WATCH LIVE: Ossoff leads hearing on Georgia federal prison
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for July 26
Veronica Reyes, 16.
Missing Augusta teen may be trying to get to Pennsylvania
North Augusta development
Highland Springs project leaders develop plans for Phase 1