Stott leads Phillies to 6-4 comeback victory over Braves

Philadelphia Phillies' Matt Vierling (19) steals second base past Atlanta Braves' Orlando...
Philadelphia Phillies' Matt Vierling (19) steals second base past Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia, left, during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) -Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the lowly Chicago Cubs last weekend.

Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

