Stott leads Phillies to 6-4 comeback victory over Braves
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) -Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the lowly Chicago Cubs last weekend.
Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.