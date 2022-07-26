Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina State to receive $20 million student center expansion

South Carolina State University
South Carolina State University
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 26, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University announced a large influx of funding to complete multi-million dollar campus projects.

The university’s $52 million budget for 2022-23 is a $30 million increase compared to the previous year. President Alexander Conyers said the top two priorities are funding a $20 million expansion of the Kirkland W. Green Student Life Center and a $10 million renovation of the Sojourner Truth Hall, the campus’ residence hall.

The student center upgrade includes two projects, which totals nearly $25 million. In the previous year the university put $4.4 million to renovating the existing center. It includes a new facade and reorganization of interior faces.

The $20 million expansion will be added on the southeast side of the Green Center near Miller Hall and the campus rose garden. It will add 30,000 square feet to the campus for student activities and includes a cafeteria.

The $10 million project at Sojourner Truth Hall includes a retrofit with fire suppression sprinklers and other upgrades. The worker is estimated to begin in January of 2024 and finish by summer of 2025.

