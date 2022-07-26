1 person killed by Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning, Richmond County sheriff’s deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 10:43 a.m. at 2303 Wheeless Road, according to dispatchers.

The shooting at a convenience store and gas station was Augusta’s second shooting in 24 hours.

At least six patrol cars were on the scene at the Corner Store gas station and convenience store.

Officers appeared to be searching the inside of the store as well as taking photos and recording videos of a Ford pickup in front of the business.

Deputies said a male victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

A little under 24 hours earlier, another person was shot at an Augusta business.

Around 11:10 a.m. Monday, a man was shot at a sandwich shop on Columbia Nitrogen Road . His wife was arrested.

These latest shootings come amid an outbreak in shootings and other violent crimes that have claimed at least 24 lives since mid-April.

Deadly cases include these:

