Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

1 person killed by Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours

By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning, Richmond County sheriff’s deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 10:43 a.m. at 2303 Wheeless Road, according to dispatchers.

The shooting at a convenience store and gas station was Augusta’s second shooting in 24 hours.

At least six patrol cars were on the scene at the Corner Store gas station and convenience store.

Officers appeared to be searching the inside of the store as well as taking photos and recording videos of a Ford pickup in front of the business.

MORE | 1 suspect arrested, another sought in kidnapping, shooting

Deputies said a male victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

A little under 24 hours earlier, another person was shot at an Augusta business.

Around 11:10 a.m. Monday, a man was shot at a sandwich shop on Columbia Nitrogen Road. His wife was arrested.

These latest shootings come amid an outbreak in shootings and other violent crimes that have claimed at least 24 lives since mid-April.

Deadly cases include these:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sondrea Johnson, 31.
Woman arrested in shooting of husband at Augusta sandwich shop
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Man sought in woods near Amazon Fulfillment Center
Christina Richardson.
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Harlem crash victim dies
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
Deputies drain pond in search for Simon Powell clues
This was the scene of an accident on I-20 westbound in Columbia County that left one person dead.
Two dead, one injured in weekend crashes across CSRA

Latest News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene testified during a re-election eligibility hearing.
Judge upholds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green’s eligibility
Morning Mix
Building Unity In The Community, a local nonprofit aiming to bring changes for veterans!
Morning Mix
Buy a Blizzard on July 28, and support the Children's Hospital of Georgia!
Morning Mix
A new co-ed adaptive cheer program coming to our area! Chelsey Lantz and Tamika White explain!