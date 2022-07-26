Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg man arrested in slaying of 14-year-old

Andre Greene
Andre Greene(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the suspect in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy and wounded one other person, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 46-year-old Andre Greene has been charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Greene is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

The sheriff said investigators were called to a Kemmerlin Road residence just before 6 p.m. Monday to investigate the shooting.

Investigators arrived to find a 14-year-old male dead and Greene’s 40-year-old wife suffering a gunshot wound.

Greene faces a minimum of 30 years if convicted of murder alone.

“There is absolutely no reason in this world for this to have happened,” Ravenell said. “We don’t have a solid motive as of yet, but nothing justifies this. Nothing.”

