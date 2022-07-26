New turf football fields for all Columbia County district high schools

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents and kids are getting ready for back to school, and in Columbia County, all district high schools will have new turf fields.

This comes just in time for football season. Here’s how it will benefit the players and cost cut for the county.

“All five of our high schools needed something done to their field,” said Associate Superintendent Penny Jackson.

He says the old grass fields caused problems, especially after a lot of rain. So when it was time for new fields, instead of new grass, they went with turf.

“In the long run, it was going to be well worth it for us financially and certainly cosmetically but also safety-wise for us to invest in these turf fields,” she said.

Jackson says each field cost about a million dollars, but over time she thinks they’ll be cheaper than grass. These fields don’t have to be replaced as often and don’t require as much upkeep.

“The field cutting, the maintenance, the irrigation we were going to have to do,” said Jackson.

They won’t have to worry about that anymore. Jackson believes this new turf will be great.

“Everyone’s going to be able to enjoy it for years to come, and when you just look at the fields, it’s exciting. I mean they look like college fields,” she said.

These fields are not just for football. Jackson says they can be used for other sports like soccer and marching band competitions.

