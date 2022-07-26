Submit Photos/Videos
Missing Augusta teen may be trying to get to Pennsylvania

Veronica Reyes, 16.
Veronica Reyes, 16.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Veronica Reyes was last seen Monday night around 8 p.m. at 2331 Milledgeville Road. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she may be attempting to get a ride to Pennsylvania.

If you have seen Reyes or know where she might be, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

