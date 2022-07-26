Judge upholds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green’s eligibility

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Atlanta has rejected an appeal by a group of voters who sought to make Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ineligible to run for re-election.

The voters said she played a big role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was therefore ineligible because she engaged in insurrection or rebellion.

A Georgia administrative law judge found insufficient evidence to back their claims. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger affirmed that decision.

And now Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher has affirmed that Greene can remain in the race.

