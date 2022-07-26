Submit Photos/Videos
Highland Springs project leaders develop plans for Phase 1

By Hallie Turner
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a plan 20 years in the making to bring growth and development near Exit 5 in North Augusta.

The new housing development, Highland Springs, will span more than 1,300 acres and include homes, apartments, businesses, and more.

Monday, city leaders talked about the final plan they’ll vote on next week.

“The developer is at the preliminary stage of getting approval for what they want to,” said David McGhee, North Augusta City Council.

McGhee says developers brought the idea of Highland Springs to the table nearly 20 years ago.

Next week they will finally be able to vote on what phase one will look like.

“That is what the plan development is for. For them to come and say ‘Hey we are going to have these sections, and in each one of those sections, per the document that they have provided, it explains what is going to go in each area of the development’,” he said.

The plan lays out where retail stores, homes, and parks will be located. It also lays out a village center with shops and offices and a shopping center with a grocery store.

With North Augusta growing at a rapid pace, McGhee says the extra space is needed.

“There is a big burst of interest in North Augusta. There is a lot of movement in the CSRA as far as people coming to the area, so there is a need for homes,” said McGhee.

City council says they are doing their best to accommodate the growing area.

“We want to have those type of developments that people really enjoy and are happy to live there and were excited about the things that are happing in North Augusta,” he said.

The master plan also calls for recreational green space too, including trails and a park. None of this is set in stone, but it’s getting a lot closer to having shovels in the ground.

Also in the news

Leaders gave an update on a boat dock that will go near the 13th Street bridge. They’re talking about creating space for six motorboats, and kayaks.

They also talked about putting a Love’s truck stop at Exit 1, but there was some debate about a traffic study first.

They also gave us an update on the construction for the public safety building. Plans should be finalized by this October and ready to break ground.

Highland Springs project leaders develop plans for Phase 1
