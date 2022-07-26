Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Food bank to break ground on renovation project in Augusta

Golden Harvest Phase 1 Project
Golden Harvest Phase 1 Project(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank on Friday will to mark the official groundbreaking of its Phase 1 Renovation Project.

The ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the Golden Harvest campus, 3310 Commerce Drive.

MORE | Local drivers see a 15-cent decline in fuel prices

With interior demolition completed, these renovations will provide Golden Harvest Food Bank with a designated volunteer packing and sorting area, a new entrance, and increased office and conference room space.

In 2021, Golden Harvest Food Bank identified an 8.8 million meal gap across the 25-county service area and adopted a strategic plan to eliminate this gap by 2030. Renovations to the building will aid in these efforts.

“Additional space and renovations will afford us more opportunities to transform the way we serve and provide for our community,” Breitmann said.

The renovation is expected to be complete in summer of 2023, with Phase 2, the construction of a produce rescue facility, to begin this fall.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sondrea Johnson, 31.
Woman arrested in shooting of husband at Augusta sandwich shop
Shooting scene at 2302 Wheeless Road in Augusta on July 26, 2022.
1 person killed by Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Man sought in woods near Amazon Fulfillment Center
Christina Richardson.
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Harlem crash victim dies
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
Deputies drain pond in search for Simon Powell clues

Latest News

File folder generic
Can you help local deputies find these 3 missing teenagers?
A black bear was caught "ringing" a doorbell in northern Greenville County.
VIDEO: Black bear rings Greenville County woman’s doorbell
Jamal Landers
Deputies look for 16-year-old who ran away in Augusta
Sias
See Sias showing up at federal court for his jury selection