Food bank to break ground on renovation project in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank on Friday will to mark the official groundbreaking of its Phase 1 Renovation Project.

The ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the Golden Harvest campus, 3310 Commerce Drive.

With interior demolition completed, these renovations will provide Golden Harvest Food Bank with a designated volunteer packing and sorting area, a new entrance, and increased office and conference room space.

In 2021, Golden Harvest Food Bank identified an 8.8 million meal gap across the 25-county service area and adopted a strategic plan to eliminate this gap by 2030. Renovations to the building will aid in these efforts.

“Additional space and renovations will afford us more opportunities to transform the way we serve and provide for our community,” Breitmann said.

The renovation is expected to be complete in summer of 2023, with Phase 2, the construction of a produce rescue facility, to begin this fall.

