Deputies look for 16-year-old who ran away in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing teen.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services says Jamal Landers, 16, ran away on May 5 from 307 Bertram Court in Augusta.

He’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-821-1048.

