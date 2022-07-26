Deputies look for 16-year-old who ran away in Augusta
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing teen.
The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services says Jamal Landers, 16, ran away on May 5 from 307 Bertram Court in Augusta.
He’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.
Anyone with information is asked to call 706-821-1048.
