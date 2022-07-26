Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Hot and humid work week ahead with isolated storm chances. Heat index over 100 most afternoons.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will remain in the mid to low 70s this morning. Winds will be light out of the southwest less than 10 mph.

Heat Index Trend
Heat Index Trend(WRDW)

Today will be seasonal with hot and humid conditions and the chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most of the day should stay dry with hot highs in the mid to low 90s and heat indices near 100. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

An upper level ridge begins to develop over the Southeast Wednesday and Thursday. This will lead to lower storm chances and hotter temperatures. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 102-108 each afternoon. Winds will be out of the west-southwest both days between 8-12 mph.

Looking ahead to this weekend, the upper level ridge retreats from the region and a cold front will approach Friday into Saturday that will increase rain chances Friday into Saturday. The cold front will be over the region this weekend and continue the chance for scattered storms each afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

