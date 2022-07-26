Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Hotter highs and mostly dry for the rest of the week. Higher storm chances this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the CSRA looks dry for the rest of this afternoon into tonight. A few stray showers are possible through sunset, but most of us should stay dry. Temperatures will be dropping to the mid-70s overnight into early Wednesday. Winds will be light overnight out of the south-southwest.

Heat indices will be near and over 100 most afternoons for the rest of the week.
Heat indices will be near and over 100 most afternoons for the rest of the week.(WRDW)

An upper level ridge begins to develop over the Southeast Wednesday and Thursday. This will lead to lower storm chances and hotter temperatures. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 100-105 each afternoon. Winds will be out of the west-southwest both days between 8-12 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be muggy in the mid-70s. Afternoon highs will be back to the mid and upper 90s. An isolated storm is possible late in the day, but it’s looking bone dry for most of us.

Looking ahead to this weekend, the upper level ridge retreats from the region and a cold front will approach Friday into Saturday that will increase rain chances slightly Saturday and Sunday. The cold front will be just north of the region this weekend and continue the chance for scattered storms each afternoon for areas mainly along and north of I-20. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sondrea Johnson, 31.
Woman arrested in shooting of husband at Augusta sandwich shop
Shooting scene at 2302 Wheeless Road in Augusta on July 26, 2022.
1 person killed by Augusta’s 2nd shooting in 24 hours
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Man sought in woods near Amazon Fulfillment Center
Christina Richardson.
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Harlem crash victim dies
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
Deputies drain pond in search for Simon Powell clues

Latest News

Heat Index
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Hot week ahead with low rain chances
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Highs in the 90s
Heat Index 100°+ All Week
Heat Index
Hot and Humid All Week, Isolated Storm or Two