Can you help local deputies find these 4 missing teenagers?

Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Alexis Drbruhl

Alexis DeBruhl, 16.
16-year-old Alexis Debruhl was last seen on Monday around at 8 a.m. walking away from her residence on the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a light-colored T-shirt. Deputies say she does not have any known medical conditions.

Debruhl was also recently located by law enforcement in Allendale, South Carolina from a prior missing person case.

If you have any information on her, please call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080

La’Zadria Douglas

Richmond County deputies are looking for La’Zadria Douglas, who ran away on July 18 from Best Western at 1062 Claussen Road in Augusta, according to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Douglas is 17 years old and is described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. Authorities also released photo of her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-821-1048.

Jamal Landers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing teen.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services says Jamal Landers, 16, ran away on May 5 from 307 Bertram Court in Augusta.

He’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-821-1048.

Veronica Reyes

Veronica Reyes, 16.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Veronica Reyes was last seen Monday night around 8 p.m. at 2331 Milledgeville Road. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say she may be attempting to get a ride to Pennsylvania.

If you have seen Reyes or know where she might be, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

