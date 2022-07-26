Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken woman charged in Williston murder case

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged Mateka Destanique Williams, 29, of Aiken, with the murder of William Henry Dunbar.

SLED agents were requested by Chief James Gainey of the Williston Police Department on May 29 to investigate a homicide.

An arrest warrant alleges Williams acted “in concert with unknown co-defendants.”

Williams was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The slaying came during an outbreak in violent crime across the CSRA that began in mid-April and still hasn’t ended.

More than two dozen people have died, including the latest victim on Tuesday – an unidentified man shot dead outside a liquor store on Wheeless Road in Augusta.

Other deadly cases include these:

