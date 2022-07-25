Submit Photos/Videos
What's next for the Jamestown Community Center in Augusta?

By Craig Allison
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the south Augusta community that uses the Jamestown Community Center, they’re looking for what’s next.

Former District 4 Commissioner Sammie Sias used to oversee the center.

Residents are confused as to who is running the center and if improvements are coming soon.

“The children want things to do, and I don’t think there is enough,” said Wanda Ellison, Karleen Road resident.

Ellison has lived just down the road from the center for over 30 years. She has raised five kids here and says the community center has needed more attention.

Needing new equipment, an upgraded playground, protected basketball hoops, and more programs for the youth and retired community living nearby.

“There are a large number of children that resides behind me, and I would like to see that it would be accessible to those who don’t have vehicles to go to Diamond Lakes,” she said.

Another resident, Ray Framer said: “The security of the park is in question. There are many evenings and nights where the gate is left open after dark. There’s a lot of music now back there, in not-so-good times.

Framer has lived here for a decade, right at the entrance to the park. He says that while the park was underutilized when Sias was running things, there was at least tight authority during closing time.

Now he mainly sees it used for birthday parties.

“There once was a youth football team that would practice and use the park, and there was youth that would come over and play inside the equipment in the park. I don’t see much of that anymore,” he said.

“We just need someone to come in and utilize it better. Because it is an asset,” said Framer.

Jury selection begins Tuesday for Sias’ trial, and they will ask potential jurors if they live locally or use this park. For now, it sits quiet and waits on more progress.

The Augusta city website says the community center is run by Sandridge Community Association and has upcoming improvements planned, including a lighted walking track, a lighted basketball court, and a new multi-purpose field.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

