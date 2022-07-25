What the Tech: How to scan documents into digital file

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Much of today’s paperwork is done online, but as long as you get mail in the mailbox, you’re going to get important papers you probably shouldn’t throw away.

Which means you’ll have a pile of papers cluttering up the desk.

Before you try filing them away in a filing cabinet, we show an app that turns any sheet of paper into a digital file.

There are lots of apps that scan documents. This one called Scannable makes it easy to clear off your cluttered desktop, and still be able to find what you’re looking for.

Scannable is an app from the team at Evernote, the notetaking, organizational tool used by millions of people to create and store anything you can capture on a phone or create on a computer or smartphone.

Aim your phone camera at the document. Without doing anything, Scannable finds the edges, scans the image, and saves it.

Here’s where it tops other scanning apps: if you use Evernote, Scannable will ask where you want to save it.

We set up a few folders for receipts, recipes, warranties, and stories written.

We can save receipts to a folder named receipts 2022. Come tax time, all the important receipts are easy to find. They can be printed out if needed.

Plus, everything is searchable by keyword. Search Evernote for the word “onion”, and it locates the recipe.

It’s especially helpful for any warranties you have. Don’t save the paper, scan the warranty, take a photo of the box and scan the receipt to save it in one file.

If you use Evernote, don’t miss this companion app.

The Scannable app is available for iPhone and Android devices. Evernote is also a free app you can access on the web or smartphone.

