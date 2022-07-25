Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Apartment shooting victim goes to fire station for help
This was the scene of an accident on I-20 westbound in Columbia County that left one person dead.
Two dead, one injured in weekend crashes across CSRA
Driver sent to hospital after head-on collision in Aiken County
Augusta University
Augusta University Professor warns about long-lasting e-cigarette effects
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and...
Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway

Latest News

Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
Appling-Harlem Road interchange
Drivers deal with huge traffic change at Appling-Harlem interchange
FILE — Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer talks during a Hoosier Job Fair, July 19, 2010, at...
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
WRDW
WATCH LIVE: News 12 Now | Top headlines for today
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
Deputies prepare to drain pond in search for Simon Powell clues