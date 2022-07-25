Tractor-trailer driver charged after Harlem crash victim dies

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver has been arrested and charged in a deadly vehicle crash that happened back in June.

According to the Harlem Police Department, the crash happened on June 21 around 11:30 a.m.

The department, along with Harlem Fire Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Fire Rescue, and Gold Cross EMS, all responded to the 800 block of Appling Harlem Road in reference to a motor vehicle collision.

The investigation found that a woman named Christina Richardson, 40, was driving a 2020 Kenworth truck north of Appling Harlem Highway. The truck struck a Nissan Rouge sport utility vehicle, which then pushed into a Chevrolet pickup. The force of the impact caused the pickup to roll over.

Officers say the front-seat passenger of the pickup truck suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Doctors Hospital. On July 15, the victim died as a result of the injuries. The victim was identified as Shirley Morris.

Richardson was found to be at fault in the crash. She has been charged with the following offenses:

Following too close

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license

Operating a vehicle with no license on person

Homicide by vehicle (misdemeanor)

