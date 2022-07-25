Questions arise for Highland Springs development

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta is in the middle of plans to redevelop over 1,300 acres.

Some are questioning the company leading the project.

What we found is that the group some online thought was behind it, no longer has a part in it.

We reached out to Divine Group who some thought were leading the charge on this massive project in North Augusta.

After some sorting out, we found that Hunter 34 LLC is the company in charge of this project.

It bought the property from Divine Group.

Meanwhile, the new developer says this development is going to put Aiken County on the map.

The Highland Springs development will span over these 1,300 acres of land in North Augusta.

“This is the largest undeveloped tract of land in the city limits of North Augusta,” says a participant of the council meeting last week.

It’s set to be a potential home for thousands, with hundreds of homes, and a large apartment complex, along with businesses, and more in the area.

An employee for Cranston Engineering said: “Just to put it into perspective the portions up on the northern tip of the property, that’s about 300 acres which is almost twice the size of Hammond’s Ferry.”

Some on the North Augusta 20/20 Facebook group have been asking questions about just who’s behind the development.

Divine Group’s role was the site selection last year and preliminary planning. Halfway through, they brought Developer John Beeson with Hunter 34 LLC on board.

Hunter 34 LLC bought the property from Divine Group and plans to partner with Nahh LLC.

The plan includes using 1,000 acres East of I-520 for mixed-use residential. The other 300 acres will be used as commercial land.

Hunter 34 LLC says past projects include 150 subdivisions and over 3,000 lots per year and that it’s created the largest development community in the upstate.

Monday, the North Augusta council has a study session for the project. Adjacent to the property, an elementary school is already under construction.

Next week, the council is scheduled to vote a second time to move the project forward.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.