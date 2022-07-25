Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Questions arise for Highland Springs development

By William Rioux
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta is in the middle of plans to redevelop over 1,300 acres.

Some are questioning the company leading the project.

What we found is that the group some online thought was behind it, no longer has a part in it.

We reached out to Divine Group who some thought were leading the charge on this massive project in North Augusta.

After some sorting out, we found that Hunter 34 LLC is the company in charge of this project.

MORE | Highland Springs construction takes up over 1,300 acres of land

It bought the property from Divine Group.

Meanwhile, the new developer says this development is going to put Aiken County on the map.

The Highland Springs development will span over these 1,300 acres of land in North Augusta.

“This is the largest undeveloped tract of land in the city limits of North Augusta,” says a participant of the council meeting last week.

It’s set to be a potential home for thousands, with hundreds of homes, and a large apartment complex, along with businesses, and more in the area.

An employee for Cranston Engineering said: “Just to put it into perspective the portions up on the northern tip of the property, that’s about 300 acres which is almost twice the size of Hammond’s Ferry.”

Some on the North Augusta 20/20 Facebook group have been asking questions about just who’s behind the development.

MORE | New Children’s Place development in action for Aiken kids

Divine Group’s role was the site selection last year and preliminary planning. Halfway through, they brought Developer John Beeson with Hunter 34 LLC on board.

Hunter 34 LLC bought the property from Divine Group and plans to partner with Nahh LLC.

The plan includes using 1,000 acres East of I-520 for mixed-use residential. The other 300 acres will be used as commercial land.

Hunter 34 LLC says past projects include 150 subdivisions and over 3,000 lots per year and that it’s created the largest development community in the upstate.

Monday, the North Augusta council has a study session for the project. Adjacent to the property, an elementary school is already under construction.

Next week, the council is scheduled to vote a second time to move the project forward.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Apartment shooting victim goes to fire station for help
Christina Richardson.
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Harlem crash victim dies
A person was taken to a hospital after being shot July 25, 2022, at this business.
1 person taken to hospital after Augusta shooting
This was the scene of an accident on I-20 westbound in Columbia County that left one person dead.
Two dead, one injured in weekend crashes across CSRA
Driver sent to hospital after head-on collision in Aiken County

Latest News

Christmas in July at Brandon Wilde
Residents at Brandon Wilde celebrate Christmas in July
From left: Kadarius Cheatham and Tatiana Mayes
1 suspect arrested, another sought in kidnapping, shooting
Evans development
Developer, business owner discuss downtown Evans project
Christmas in July
Residents at Brandon Wilde celebrate Christmas in July