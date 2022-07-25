Submit Photos/Videos
Orangeburg County car accident leads to fatality

A driver is dead after an accident off of South Carolina Highway 6 and Resort Street, just...
A driver is dead after an accident off of South Carolina Highway 6 and Resort Street, just outside of Santee, South Carolina.(Live 5 News)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver is dead after an accident off of South Carolina Highway 6 and Resort Street, just outside of Santee, South Carolina.

On Sunday, July 24th at 4:16 p.m. a person drove off of the left side of the roadway heading west and overturned their vehicle.

Upon arriving on the scene, the South Carolina Highway Patrol pronounced the driver dead.

We have reached out to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office for information on the driver, but we’ll continue to follow this as it develops.

