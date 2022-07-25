New park planned around landmark magnolia tree in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past several months, the Edgefield County Historical Society has been working hard to preserve a magnolia tree over a century old.

This tree stands as a memory of Curryton Academy, which burned down in 1892. With preservations secured through Blue Sky Properties & Investments LLC, the Edgefield County Historical Society is now looking into the future.

Bettis Rainsford, Historian of the Edgefield County Historical Society says, “We will now be proceeding with trying to develop this as a park…we are going to put up interpretative signage, probably put a fence around the perimeter of the property.”

They plan on naming this the Curryton Academy Park and hope to add benches for people to sit on.

They say it should be done by the end of this year, but they’re looking for community help.

“We have now turned our thoughts to try and raise some money to help with that project,” says Rainsford.

This is all coming to an open area with a growing community. Houses here also stand to be completed in the near future.

Blue Sky Properties and Investments is developing this space, adding up to around 40 acres.

There are two houses under construction, but lots of empty land surrounds them for a new community that will eventually have over 30 new homes.

Beth Francis, the President of Edgefield County Historical Society says, “We want to make sure we share that with the community and the surrounding area.”

Since this project is so new, they are currently selling t-shirts with an image of the tree on the front to help fund the park.

