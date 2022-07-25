Submit Photos/Videos
Mayor-elect launches monthly food truck night in south Augusta

Garnett Johnson
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-Elect Garnett Johnson and the Host Committee announce Food Truck Family Fridays, a new community event launching Friday and continuing every month throughout the fall.

The event starting this Friday will feature an array of food, beverage dessert trucks; live music and DJs; and activities for the whole family.

Occurring in the third Friday of every month, Food Truck Family Fridays will take the place of the weekly Friday Wind Down, which Johnson hosted at his south Augusta campaign office at 4102 Windsor Spring Road.

“As this is the first event at our south Augusta HQ since the June 21st runoff, I want to personally invite everyone to come out and enjoy the festivities,” Johnson said. “And, please, stop by the office to learn more about our team’s vision and plan for moving Augusta forward.”

All are invited to this free community event. Admission is free, and food truck and vendor items will be available for sale.

Bring chairs, but leave pets and coolers.

Register at foodtruckfridayaugusta@gmail.com.

