Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Martha Stewart says 6 of her peacocks were ‘devoured’ by coyotes

Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.
Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.(Instagram/@marthastewart48 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Martha Stewart says six of her beloved pet peacocks were killed by a pack of coyotes.

The businesswoman and TV personality took to social media to mourn the peacocks.

She said a group of large and aggressive coyotes attacked them in broad daylight.

Stewart has documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys and Friesian horses.

Steward said after the attack, she will be taking further measures to protect her animals, including enclosing her yard with wire fencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Apartment shooting victim goes to fire station for help
This was the scene of an accident on I-20 westbound in Columbia County that left one person dead.
Two dead, one injured in weekend crashes across CSRA
Driver sent to hospital after head-on collision in Aiken County
Augusta University
Augusta University Professor warns about long-lasting e-cigarette effects
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and...
Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway

Latest News

Pope Francis is greeted by First Nations leaders upon his arrival in Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday.
Pope set for historic apology for abuses of Indigenous children at Canada schools
Appling-Harlem Road interchange
Drivers deal with huge traffic change at Appling-Harlem interchange
FILE — Indiana Congressman Stephen Buyer talks during a Hoosier Job Fair, July 19, 2010, at...
Ex-US congressman among 9 charged in insider trading cases
WRDW
WATCH LIVE: News 12 Now | Top headlines for today
On July 14, 2022, authorities search a pond in Burke County for the remains of Simon Powell.
Deputies prepare to drain pond in search for Simon Powell clues