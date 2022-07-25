Submit Photos/Videos
Man sought in woods near Amazon Fulfillment Center

Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male suspect near the Amazon Fulfillment Center in White Oak Business Park.

According to Steve Morris, with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking in the woods near the center.

The man is being pursued for multiple vehicle break-ins in the area.

We’ve reached out to an Amazon employee for more information.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

