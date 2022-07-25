Man sought for Orangeburg County road rage shooting

Submit Photos/Videos
The subject pictured above is sought for involvement in a road rage incident in Orangeburg...
The subject pictured above is sought for involvement in a road rage incident in Orangeburg County in June.(Source: The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County deputies need help to identify a man involved in a June road rage incident.

The sheriff’s office released a composite drawing of a subject said to have been involved.

“This individual for no known reason opened fire on a vehicle occupied by two people,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff said the incident happened on June 22. An Orangeburg County man told deputies that while traveling on Bamberg Road near Cope just after 8 p.m., he and his passenger were shot at. He said the driver of a black Ram truck with tinted windows sped up behind from behind, flashing his headlights and blowing his horn.

While the vehicles were traveling side by side, the subject then began firing at them, the man said.

At least one round shattered the passenger’s side window throwing glass around the inside of the vehicle. The man said he pulled over and returned fire but the subject drove off.

“Fortunately no one was hit directly but still suffered injuries from flying glass,” the sheriff said.

The subject is described as a white male with dark hair, and possibly in his early 40s. He is said to have been wearing a bandana during the incident.

Deputies are asking if you know anything about the incident or recognize the subject, please call 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

