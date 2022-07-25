Submit Photos/Videos
Edgefield County welcomes teachers back to school

Pictured, from left, and Merriwether Elementary School first grade teachers Felicia Redding and Rachel Booker as they prepare a hallway bulletin board.(ECSD)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, S.C. - The Edgefield County School District welcomed more than 270 teachers on Monday morning, ahead of students returning to classrooms Aug. 1.

The school district will host open house at all schools this Thursday from 4-7 p.m.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman says the return of educators to their classrooms marks the true beginning of any new school year.

“Having our teachers back is always exciting because they are full of energy with the return of students right around the corner,” he said. “Many teachers have already been in their classrooms over the summer preparing so we know they are ready for the start of the new school year.”

Pictured, from left, are Merriwether Elementary School first grade teacher Rachel Booker and instructional coach Stephanie Humphries as they arrive at school on Monday morning (July 25). Edgefield County School District teachers returned to classrooms Monday for their first contract day of the 2022-23 school year.(ECSD)

Teacher Rachel Booker joined her Merriwether Elementary School colleague Felicia Redding in the first- grade hallway in decorating a bulletin board in anticipation of open house later this week.

“I’m really looking forward to having students back in the building,” Booker said. “We are in a more positive place than when we started school last year. We have a great team here and I’m ready to get started.”

Redding added: “It’s nice to be back on our schedule and getting ready to welcome back students who have had a full year of school. It’s a transition for them from being a little kid to being a bigger kid so it’s always a lot of fun and we’re excited about that.”

W.E. Parker first grade teacher Becca Browne is a first-year teacher at the school who also...
W.E. Parker first grade teacher Becca Browne is a first-year teacher at the school who also attended W.E. Parker Elementary as a student.(ECSD)

Becca Browne is a first-grade teacher and former student at W.E. Parker Elementary School, where she is beginning her career in education.

“I’ve always known I would come back here and teach someday and it’s finally here,” stated Browne. “I’m so excited and ready to meet my students. My classroom will be their home away from home and I want them to feel that every time they are here.”

