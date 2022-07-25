Earthquake reported in the Midlands on Sunday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that another earthquake hit an area near Elgin on Sunday night.

The report showed that the earthquake happened 6.8 km Southeast of Elgin at around 8:42 p.m.

According to the report, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3 and a depth of 4 km.

USGS reports a magnitude 2.3 #earthquake centered 3.2 miles ESE of Elgin, occurring at 8:42 this evening (7-24-22). Into: #sctweets https://t.co/w5d0xJGq4f — SCEMD (@SCEMD) July 25, 2022

