Earthquake reported in the Midlands on Sunday night

Earthquakes hit SC
Earthquakes hit SC
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that another earthquake hit an area near Elgin on Sunday night.

The report showed that the earthquake happened 6.8 km Southeast of Elgin at around 8:42 p.m.

According to the report, the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3 and a depth of 4 km.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

