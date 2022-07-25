Developer, business owner discuss downtown Evans project

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans is in the heart of one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties.

These are renderings from Columbia County leaders, showing what’s going to go behind the new Columbia County Performing Arts Center.

It’s a part of the new downtown Evans, featuring a couple of local businesses to bring more foot traffic to the area.

Construction is underway. The apartment complex is moving along, and what will be the Evans Society Center is continuing to move along as the end goal to centralize downtown Evans.

The investor behind it is just hoping for something new.

“We like the area. We’ve been here for 15 years. The downtown Evans area hasn’t been developed with stores that we like,” said John Bojescul.

He is one of the investors in the Evans Society Center. He wanted to get in on the action for downtown Evans.

It started as just a coffee shop but turned into more.

“One of the things that was missing was a downtown coffee shop. We formed an investment group and moved to a larger project after getting into the financials of it,” he said.

It will be filled with local businesses like Mirin Fusion Kitchen, Space Yoga Studio, and Goat Kick Coffee Company.

They wanted to go to this central location that has the performing arts center and soon-to-be apartment complex.

Goat Kick Coffee Company Natalie Jacobs said: “We’ll be able to feel so much closer to the community, super thrilled to be able to bring to a central place in a short time. We’re just so lucky.”

As of now, everything is still on time.

“Looks like we’ll be complete our goal is by February first, 2023. March first is the main goal. The foundation is being laid, and we’re going ground up in the next week or two,” said Bojescul.

He did say it could be moved back due to supply chain issues, but so far, so good as construction continues.

