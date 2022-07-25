Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies prepare to drain pond in search for Simon Powell clues

By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pond will be drained this week in the ongoing search for answers on hat happened to Simon Powell, who’s been missing for six years.

New developments on the case have been happening quickly after years of little progress since Powell was last seen on June 1, 2016, the day before his truck as found burned.

Powell is believed to be dead, and two people have been arrested.

The latest arrest, announced Friday, was that of Mitchell Lanell Lambert, 39, of Waynesboro. He was arrested in Cummings and charged with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in the case of Simon Powell, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The search for Powell’s body has focused on ponds in Burke County.

Authorities first searched a pond off Ponderosa Road, with no luck. Then last week, the search moved to at least one pond at a new and undisclosed location. After at least a day or work, divers were unable to find remains, so the pod will be drained, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

That will happen Tuesday, according to deputies.

In the meantime, authorities on Monday are continuing to work on other aspects of the case.

Mitchell Lanell Lambert
Mitchell Lanell Lambert(Contributed)

Also arrested in the case was Stacey Welch. She initially sought for questioning after her name came up in the Powell case, according to authorities. Welch is charged with murder, armed robbery and kidnapping, according to deputies.

Stacey Welch
Stacey Welch(Contributed)

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he doesn’t believe she acted alone, and money could have been a motive.

Last week, authorities put out an alert for another person being sought for questioning: Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons, 43.

Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons
Crystal Gail Mundy Simmons(Contributed)

Simmons, 43, who weighs 150 pounds and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and is believed to have connections in the Grovetown/Columbia County area and possibly Alabama, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The new developments follow a renewed spotlight on the case by deputies, who also recently raised the reward for information on Powell’s disappearance.

Simon Powell
Simon Powell(WRDW)

