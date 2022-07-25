Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Hot and humid work week ahead with isolated storm chances through Thursday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few isolated thunderstorms are possible again today, then high pressure takes control of our weather bringing us the hottest and driest weather we have seen in the past couple of weeks. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s today and Tuesday climbing into the middle to upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. A stray late day storm can never be ruled out when it is that hot and high levels of humidity will keep heat index values near and over 100° each day this week.

Looking ahead to this weekend, a cold front will approach Friday into Saturday that could increase rain chances Friday into Saturday. The added cloud cover should be enough to cool temperatures into the lower to middle 90s this weekend.

