Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The milder and wetter than average pattern of the past few weeks will be coming to an end for the upcoming work week, as high pressure builds closer to the region. The first signs of this occurred Saturday when the 14 day streak of below average temperatures ended at Augusta Regional Airport with an official high of 95 degrees.

The hot and humid weather continued today across the CSRA with widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A few storms could linger into the night with most areas drying out by midnight.

Overnight we can expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 1 to 3 mph.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible again Monday, then high pressure takes control of our weather bringing us the hottest and driest weather we have seen in the past couple of weeks. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s Monday and Tuesday climbing into the middle to upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. A stray late day storm can never be ruled out when it is that hot and high levels of humidity will keep heat index values near and over 100° each day this week.

Looking ahead to next weekend, a cold front will approach Friday into Saturday that could increase rain chances Friday into Saturday. The added cloud cover should be enough to cool temperatures into the lower to middle 90s next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.