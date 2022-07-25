CSRA blood bank is in ‘critical need’ of donors right now

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Monday it’s in “critical need” of all blood types and platelets.

The call for donations come at a time of year when blood banks like Shepard typically struggle because so many people are out of town for vacation and because there are no school blood drives during the summer.

One thing that might help with the blood donation crunch: Last week, a new group of people became eligible to donate when restrictions were lifted on people who had lived in Europe several years ago during the mad cow disease scare. The concern was that the disease — which often doesn’t show up for decades and can be contracted by eating meat from infected livestock — could be transmitted through blood.

Shepeard is the CSRA’s local nonprofit blood center, and supplies local hospitals such as AU Health, Piedmont Augusta, Aiken Regional and Burke Health.

Without blood products on the shelf, treatments and surgeries will be postponed in the CSRA.

Shepeard accepts donations at its three local centers , as well as through blood drives.

As a special incentive to donate, donors who donate blood at any center or mobile drive on July 25 through July 29 will receive 2,000 bonus points. These points can be redeemed in Shepeard’s donor store in exchange for gift cards or T-shirts.

The centers are:

Augusta: 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Evans: 4329 Washington Road, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Aiken: 353 Fabian Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday though Saturday



Mobile blood drives this week include:

July 25 – Women of Woodside Blood Drive, 230 Village Green Blvd in Aiken, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 25 – Mount Vintage Neighborhood Blood Drive, 285 Mount Vintage Plantation Road, 1:30-6:30 p.m.

July 26 – Piedmont Augusta, 1350 Walton Way (look for the blood mobile in front of the hospital). 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 27 - Augusta Oncology Associates, 3696 Wheeler Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 27 – Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 733 Kaolin Road, Sandersville, noon to 4 p.m.

July 29 – Edgefield County Hospital, 300 Ridge Medical Plaza, 8:30-11 a.m.

July 29- KJ’s Shopping Center in Edgefield, 155 Carolina Square, noon to 4 p.m.

Go to the following link and type in your ZIP code to find other donation opportunities: https://donor.shepeardblood.org/donor/schedules/zip.

Another option for donors

The Red Cross needs donors, too.

“The Red Cross is filled with everyday heroes who make a difference in the lives of hospital patients and inspire over 2 million people annually to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life,” said Susan Everitt, executive director for the Augusta-based American Red Cross of East Central Georgia. “It only takes about one hour of your day, and your donation can help save up to three lives.”

The local Red Cross operates primarily through blood drives at various locations. To find a local blood drive where you can donate, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter a ZIP code. You can also use the donor app or call 800-RED CROSS.

Donate blood in July and the Red Cross will enter you to win an exclusive Shark Week outdoor adventure merchandise package from Discovery. Package includes a beach bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddle board, kayak and a $500 gift card to put toward accessories.

