Animal shelter holds ‘Empty the Shelter’ event to boost adoptions

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local animal shelter in Aiken is trying to get dogs in ‘fur-ever’ homes, but they say intake is outpacing adoptions.

They are reducing fees, thanks to a partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation to help empty the shelter.

The ‘Empty the Shelter’ special runs until July 30. Dogs are $25, cats are $10, and some fees are waived entirely.

Here’s how you can get involved.

“He doesn’t have any red flags or major issues that would say, ‘Oh, he can’t go to this family, he can’t go to that family.’ For whatever reason, the right people haven’t come to look at him,” said Aiken County Adoption Coordinator Hillary Clark-Kulis.

She says Lex has been in a cage for about a month. She says a dog like this wouldn’t be here that long, but no one’s come to adopt him.

“We’re really struggling to get the dogs out. It feels like with the pandemic and everybody staying home, everybody’s gotten a dog in the last year or two, and they’re not quite ready for another one yet,” she said.

Clark-Kulis believes the economy is also making it tough for people to adopt. That why she’s happy the shelter is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation to lower adoption fees.

“Anything that gets people thinking about adopting and coming by to check us out, you know there’s a good chance you’ll find your next best friend,” she said.

She hopes this brings people in, and maybe dogs like lex will find a new home.

“These guys are wonderful, full of love, and want to be part of your family, so they just need somebody to take a chance on them,” said Clark-Kulis.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.