Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Animal shelter holds ‘Empty the Shelter’ event to boost adoptions

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local animal shelter in Aiken is trying to get dogs in ‘fur-ever’ homes, but they say intake is outpacing adoptions.

They are reducing fees, thanks to a partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation to help empty the shelter.

The ‘Empty the Shelter’ special runs until July 30. Dogs are $25, cats are $10, and some fees are waived entirely.

Here’s how you can get involved.

MORE | Trooper adopts ‘Princess’ days after rescuing dog from side of highway

“He doesn’t have any red flags or major issues that would say, ‘Oh, he can’t go to this family, he can’t go to that family.’ For whatever reason, the right people haven’t come to look at him,” said Aiken County Adoption Coordinator Hillary Clark-Kulis.

She says Lex has been in a cage for about a month. She says a dog like this wouldn’t be here that long, but no one’s come to adopt him.

“We’re really struggling to get the dogs out. It feels like with the pandemic and everybody staying home, everybody’s gotten a dog in the last year or two, and they’re not quite ready for another one yet,” she said.

MORE | Aiken County animal shelters seek help getting pets adopted

Clark-Kulis believes the economy is also making it tough for people to adopt. That why she’s happy the shelter is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation to lower adoption fees.

“Anything that gets people thinking about adopting and coming by to check us out, you know there’s a good chance you’ll find your next best friend,” she said.

She hopes this brings people in, and maybe dogs like lex will find a new home.

“These guys are wonderful, full of love, and want to be part of your family, so they just need somebody to take a chance on them,” said Clark-Kulis.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person was taken to a hospital after being shot July 25, 2022, at this business.
1 person taken to hospital after Augusta shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Apartment shooting victim goes to fire station for help
Christina Richardson.
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Harlem crash victim dies
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Man sought in woods near Amazon Fulfillment Center
This was the scene of an accident on I-20 westbound in Columbia County that left one person dead.
Two dead, one injured in weekend crashes across CSRA

Latest News

Jamestown Community Center
What’s next for the Jamestown Community Center in Augusta?
What's next for the Jamestown Community Center in Augusta?
What's next for the Jamestown Community Center in Augusta?
Christmas in July at Brandon Wilde
Residents at Brandon Wilde celebrate Christmas in July
From left: Kadarius Cheatham and Tatiana Mayes
1 suspect arrested, another sought in kidnapping, shooting