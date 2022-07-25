1 suspect arrested, another sought in kidnapping, shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted in connection with a kidnapping, shooting and robbery.

Deputies say they are looking for Tatiana Mayes, 35, who’s described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She frequents the areas of Hicks Street and Trinity Manor Apartments, deputies said.

Deputies say they’ve already identified and arrested another suspect, Kadarius Cheatham, 28, who’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of crime.

The incident happened July 9 sometime before 6:30 a.m.

A 27-year-old man said he he was kidnapped at the Family Dollar at 3211 Old McDuffie Road

He said an unknown male with dreadlocks drove up to him in a dark sport utility vehicle and started saying the man had shot at him earlier.

The victim said he had no idea what shooting the male was talking about.

The victim said another unknown person got out of the vehicle from the passenger’s side, and the two then kidnapped him and placed a plastic bag over his head.

The victim said they drove to an unknown location around the area of Mill Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The kidnappers stole his wallet, he said.

The victim said he got away and ran through the woods, but as he was running away, the man with dreadlocks shot at him and struck him in the left arm.

The victim made it to a fire station, where he was treated on the scene.

