Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

1 person taken to hospital after Augusta shooting

A person was taken to a hospital after being shot July 25, 2022, at this business.
A person was taken to a hospital after being shot July 25, 2022, at this business.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was injured in a shooting late Monday morning.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. at Janwiches, 1403 Columbia Nitrogen Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE | Tractor-trailer driver charged after Harlem crash victim dies

The male shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to deputies.

A female was detained, according to deputies.

Janwiches, 1403 Columbia Nitrogen Road, Augusta
Janwiches, 1403 Columbia Nitrogen Road, Augusta(WRDW)

The shooting comes amid an outbreak in shootings and other violent crimes that have claimed at least 24 lives since mid-April.

Deadly cases include these:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Apartment shooting victim goes to fire station for help
This was the scene of an accident on I-20 westbound in Columbia County that left one person dead.
Two dead, one injured in weekend crashes across CSRA
Driver sent to hospital after head-on collision in Aiken County
Mariela Truitt, 35.
Have you seen this missing Augusta woman?
Christina Richardson.
Tractor-trailer driver charged after Harlem crash victim dies

Latest News

Appling-Harlem Road interchange
Drivers deal with headache at Appling-Harlem interchange
Gas pump generic
Local drivers see a 15-cent decline in fuel prices
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
Fulton DA disqualified from investigating alleged 2020 election interference by Burt Jones
FILE Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens during a hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget for...
Sen. Graham speaks about air travel ‘crisis,’ subpoena and gay marriage