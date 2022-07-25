1 person taken to hospital after Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was injured in a shooting late Monday morning.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. at Janwiches, 1403 Columbia Nitrogen Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The male shooting victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to deputies.

A female was detained, according to deputies.

The shooting comes amid an outbreak in shootings and other violent crimes that have claimed at least 24 lives since mid-April.

Deadly cases include these:

