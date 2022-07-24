Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman that went missing on Friday, July 22.

Thirty-five-year-old Mariela Truitt was last seen at 2935 Hummingbird Lane wearing black spandex pants and a black tank top shirt.

She is 4′11, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Information was provided to the Sheriff’s Office that Truitt may have suicidal tendencies and rent a motel room at an unknown location.

If you have any information please contact any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

