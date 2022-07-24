Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An isolated shower or storm is possible this weekend, but most of the day should stay dry so keep your outdoor plans.

Morning lows will be down near 70 early Sunday. Mostly sunny skies during the day Sunday, but an isolated storm is possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with winds out of the south between 5-10 mph.

Next week looks hot with isolated storm chances most afternoons. Highs Monday through Thursday next week are expected to be in the mid-90s. It’s not looking like a washout any day next week, but a few storms will likely pop-up from daytime heating. High levels of humidity will keep heat index values near or over 100° each day so be sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.