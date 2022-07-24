Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The milder and wetter than average pattern of the past few weeks will be coming to an end for the upcoming work week, as high builds closer to the region. The first signs of this occurred Saturday when the 14 days streak of below average temperatures ended at Augusta Regional Airport with an official high of 95 degrees.

Sunday will be another mainly sunny and seasonably hot day with highs reaching into the middle 90s with a 30 percent chance of a passing thundershower between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Once we get rid of a few isolated thunderstorms until sunset tonight at 8:33, we can expect clear skies overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be from the southwest at 1 to 3 mph.

A few isolated thunderstorms are possible again Monday, then high pressure takes control of our weather bringing us the hottest and driest weather we have seen in the past couple of weeks. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s Monday and Tuesday climbing into the middle to upper 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. A stray late day storm can never be ruled out when it is that hot, but rain chances will be less than 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking ahead to next weekend, a cold front will approach Friday into Saturday that could increase rain chances Friday into Saturday. The added cloud cover should be enough to cool temperatures into the lower to middle 90s next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.