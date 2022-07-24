Cedarwood Apartments gunshot victim goes to fire station for help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, July 23rd at 3:05 p.m. Richmond County Deputies went to Augusta Fire Department Station 6 in response to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, they found a female victim had been shot at least once and was being treated by Fire Department personnel.

It was learned that the shooting happened at the Cedarwood Apartments at 527 Richmond Hill Road West and the victim was taken to the Fire Station by a private vehicle.

The female victim was eventually taken to Augusta University E.R. and her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening at this time.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says there is no information on a suspect right now and are in the early stages of their investigation.

