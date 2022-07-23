Submit Photos/Videos
Plane crashes near Batesburg Highway

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of plane crash near Batesburg Highway and Beulah Road.

According to officials, the EMS and local Fire rescue are on the scene also.

Officials say the pilot attempted an emergency landing after having engine failure.

Fortunately, the pilot and passenger are both in stable condition and suffered minor injuries.

