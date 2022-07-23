Advertisement

Peach Jam holds first day of elimination rounds

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You can feel the intensity coming off the court as things are getting as real as they can get.

Friday was the first elimination round at Riverview as the skilled factory tries to keep its championship hopes alive.

A slow start had TSF trailing early.

This is a team that had a teeter-totter week, coming off two losses and a one-over win on Wednesday, and a show out Thursday.

They looked to reassert some dominance back on their home court.

A last-minute run had TSF within nine of United by the half, and they ran with it.

TSF matched United shot for shot up until the end of it rolling out 38, but it wasn’t enough to pull them ahead. TSF’s time at Peach Jam ends 75 to 65.

“We learned. We knew how to fight, fight through anything. That’s something to build off next year. We knew it was going to be tough losing three guys from last year. But still did the best of our abilities,” said Julius Patterson, TSF head coach.

Derrion Reid, TSF forward said: “It’s not going to be easy. We beat that team twice. It’s hard to beat a team three times. We had to really turn it up. We can’t stop the fight.”

